I don't know about that - Adutwum reacts to reports of becoming Bawumia's running mate

Amid the heightened speculation around selecting a running mate for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Minister for Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, has often been named as a strong contender.



He has been listed alongside other notable figures such as Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, and EPA boss, Henry Kwabena Kokofu.



However, with the Vice President and NPP presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, yet to make an official declaration regarding his partner for the December 7 elections, uncertainty looms.



In an interview on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' morning show with Kwami Sefa Kayi, Dr. Adutwum was directly questioned about whether or not he was interested in partnering Bawumia as a running mate.



"We're told you will be his (Bawumia) running mate. Is it true?" queried Sefa Kayi.



In response, Dr. Adutwum vehemently denied any knowledge of being chosen as Bawumia's running mate.



“Respectfully, I am not the one going to appoint myself… I have no idea but what I know is that the president placed Ghana’s education in my charge and that is what I am committed to, so that the president does not regret appointing me a minister,” he said.



The host pressed him saying “you are saying his vice will be president and the one that will be his vice could be Yaw Adutwum. Is that true?” to which the minister retorted saying “I don’t know about that.”



Sefa Kayi pushed further asking “but are you interested?”



Dr. Adutwum responded by emphasising that his focus remains on being the best education minister the world has ever known.



Alluding to his time back in the US as a teacher, he recalled how he attended a workshop for superintendents and when asked why he was at the workshop, he responded by emphasising his dream of becoming a teaching superintendent in the future.



"I want to be the best education minister in the world. Once I am the best education minister in the world and someone who is flagbearer sees it and asks me to become his running mate, fine. But currently, I want to be the best education minister in the world…” he noted.







