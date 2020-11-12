General News of Thursday, 12 November 2020

Where and when Rawlings died

Former President Jerry John Rawlings died on Thursday

The death of former President Jerry John Rawlings on Thursday, November 12 has plunged the nation into a state of mourning.



Rawlings died at age 73 after reportedly battling an undisclosed ailment for the last couple of days.



While the news of his passing has been confirmed by highly placed sources, where he died seems to be a matter of contention.



However, GhanaWeb can confirm that the former President died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, specifically, the Cardiothoracic Unit.



Hordes of people have since thronged Korle Bu to have first-hand information about his death.



Reports also suggest that there is a heavy security presence at the hospital facility since the news of his demise broke.



Rawlings was survived by four children and a wife.









