Memorable photos of Jerry John Rawlings

Former President, Jerry John Rawlings

Ghana’s longest-serving head of state, Jerry John Rawlings, has passed on today November 12, 2020.



The founder of the opposition, National Democratic Congress died today at the Korle-Bu Teaching hospital in Accra after battling an unknown illness for about a week.



He died at the Cardiothoracic Unit at Korle-Bu Teaching hospital at the age of 73.



It will be recalled that Mr. Rawlings recently lost and buried his mother last month.



Jerry John Rawlings was born in Accra on June 22, 1947, to a Ghanaian mother from Dzelukope, near Keta, in the Volta Region, and a Scottish father.



Rawlings ruled Ghana for close to 19 years.



