Flashback: Former President Rawlings 'tearfully' pays last respect to late mother

play videoThe late Former President Jerry John Rawlings in a solemn mood at his mother's funeral

It was barely a month ago on Saturday, 24 October 2020 when the late Former President Jerry John Rawlings solemnly paid his last respect to his mother, the late Madam Victoria Agbotui.



For the first time in the eyes of the public, the late president Rawlings shed tears when he was accompanied by some family members to file past his mother's mortal remains.



The late former president held on to her mother’s coffin and stared closely starred at her for a short while.



Though unclear what exactly that meant, it is evident that the former president was deeply struck by the death of his mother.



The funeral service which was held at the Forecourt of the State House in Accra was well-attended by NDC members, government officials including President Nana Akufo-Addo and wife Rebecca Akufo-Addo, Vice president Mahamadu Bawumia, and several other dignitaries.



Meanwhile, Madam Victoria Agbotui’s mortal remains will be conveyed to the Keta School Park in the Volta Region for burial service, then to Dzelukope for private internment.



Madam Agbotui, born on September 9, 1919, died on Thursday, September 24, 2020, two weeks after she marked her 101st birthday.



She was once the head of the catering department at the presidency during former president Rawlings’ era.



She left behind four siblings and three children.



Watch the video below







