Rawlings to get state burial – Akufo-Addo announces

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced that a state burial will be held for the late Jerry John Rawlings.



He noted that his government will work hand in hand with the late president's family on the arrangements for the funeral.



In a press statement cited by GhanaWeb, Akufo-Addo said: “Government will work closely with the family of President Rawlings on the arrangements for a fitting state funeral for the late President and will keep the nation informed accordingly.”



The president also ordered the flying of the national flag at half-mast for one week commencing Friday, November 13, 2020.



“I have directed that all national flags should fly at half-mast for the next seven days in all parts of the country and have declared seven of the national mourning from Friday, November 13 to Friday, November 20”.



The longest-serving president passed away at the Cardiothoracic Unit of the Korle-Bu Teaching hospital Thursday, November 12, 2020, at 10 am.



Read below the President’s full statement announcing the death of Ex-President Rawlings:





