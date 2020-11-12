General News of Thursday, 12 November 2020

Ghana goes gloom as social media users react to death of Rawlings

Former President Rawligns died at the age of 73

The news of the death of Former President of the Republic of Ghana, Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings has taken the West African Country by surprise.



It was reported around midday that the former military ruler and subsequent constitutional leader of Ghana died in the early hours of Thursday, November 12, 2020.



Reactions to his death have seen social media awash with expressions of shock and surprise.



Ghanaians who have been taken aback by the news have taken to social media to express their surprise at the news as well as extend their message of condolences.



Others are also reliving memories of the former president who over his lifetime gained massive love from the Ghanaian public.



See below some social media reactions to the death of Former President Jerry John Rawlings:





You’ve served God & country as a firm charismatic leader. R.I.P former president J. J. RAWLINGS ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/HrXYCNoxaC — G i o v a n i (@GiovaniCaleb) November 12, 2020

RIP Jerry John Rawlings ?????? pic.twitter.com/WxJszg9PZZ — KALYJAY ???? (@gyaigyimii) November 12, 2020

Wow tomorrow is never promised ampa ???????



RIP Papa J J Rawlings pic.twitter.com/mLRMelFKXY — OPANKA ???????? (@OpankaGH) November 12, 2020

A life well lived. We celebrate instead of mourn. Farewell Papa J Rawlings. pic.twitter.com/smqoGLf40v — Percy Oppong Nketia (@mister_zenit) November 12, 2020

This morning while driving past the military base at Teshie, I was looking out at the ocean and remembering my late Romanian grandmother, and what I always recollect is how she said about J.J. Rawlings, that he was a remarkable president. And this afternoon I hear this. ???? — Sister Deborah (@deborahvanessa7) November 12, 2020

Rest In Perfect Peace Papa J Rawlings ?????????????? You fought a good fight ! pic.twitter.com/xZZxSPDSsl — ???????????????????? ????????????????????????????????????? (@melalipsy) November 12, 2020

Former president of Ghana, Jerry John Rawlings dies at age 73 pic.twitter.com/r1H1nuY2jB — TheSammy Darko (@Sammy_Darko) November 12, 2020

#sadDay 2020 What a year ???? my condolences to the entire family. Rest In Peace Excellency Jerry Rawlings ???????? pic.twitter.com/TCQwCjVEMe — Juliet Ibrahim (@julietibrahim) November 12, 2020

RIP Former President Jerry John Rawlings ???????? pic.twitter.com/azlcV6A6OI — Kofi Kinaata (@KinaataGh) November 12, 2020

The Gambia had no university then too. Ghana led by Rawlings sent a team from the University of Ghana to advise them on the processes for establishing one. Within 6 years The Gambia had one. — Mr_Benjamin II (@AngeloBenjy) November 12, 2020

