What Ken Agyapong has said about Kwabena Kwakye after his death

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central constituency and owner of Kencity Media, Kennedy Agyapong has reacted to the shocking demise of his employee, Wofa Kwabena Kwakye.



According to him, the death of Wofa KK, as he was affectionately called, saddens him a lot looking at his work efficacy and how dedicated he had been to his media outlet (Oman FM) in making sure it works effectively.



He stated that it would take a very long time for him to get someone who would be able to provide the kind of services Wofa KK was giving thereby describing him as “irreplaceable.”



“He is always trying to do something new for the company [Kencity Media]. He has been a loyal friend and committed worker, and it is obvious he is not replaceable now. It will take a long time for that to happen,” Mr. Agyapong said in a video shared by One Ghana TV on their YouTube channel sighted by GhanaWeb.



Agyapong went ahead to admonish the bereaved family to remain strong.



“Only God knows the reason why he died so I would encourage the family to stay strong in these trying times. The cue I've taken from Kwabena’s death is that you cannot die for everybody.”



Background



Kwabena Kwakye, popularly known as Wofa KK a prominent broadcaster at Oman 107.1FM died on Wednesday, February 14, 2024.



According to reports, Kwakye arrived for work but fell ill suddenly, leading to his untimely demise.



He was known for his roles on shows like "Boiling Point" and "National Agenda," often filling in for the regular host, Fiifi Boafo.



Before joining Oman FM, Kwakye worked with Adom 106.3 FM, a subsidiary radio station of the Multimedia Group Limited. Additionally, he served as a Parliamentary and Presidential Correspondent for Net2 TV.



In 2017, Kwabena Kwakye was appointed to the Board of the Ghana National Petroleum Company (GNPC) by President Akufo-Addo under the chairmanship of former acting National Chairman of the NPP, Freddie Blay.



