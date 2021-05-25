You are here: HomeNews2021 05 25Article 1270207

Viral video of police officers beating man with broom triggers social media reactions

The suspect being flogged by the police play videoThe suspect being flogged by the police

• A viral video captures police officers whipping a suspect

• The incident is said to have occured in the Eastern Region

• Some social media users are unhappy with the mistreatment of the suspect

The major topic that has dominated the airwaves in recent weeks has been the mistreatment of persons apprehended by security personnel in the country.

The alleged assault of journalist Caleb Kudah reignited conversations around how police officers and other members of the country’s security architecture should treat persons suspected to have acted against laws.

With the dismissal by the National Security Ministry of Lieutenant Colonel Frank Agyeman as Director of Operations and three other police officers, the Ministry admitted that its seconded personnel broke the law in assaulting the journalist.

Less than a week on, another security agency is in the news for assaulting a suspect.

In a video shared by GHOne, police officers are seen flogging a suspected criminal.

Whiles handcuffed, the man is at the mercy of the officers of who whip him with a broom while he lay on the floor.

A member of the police team is heard in the viral video talking about the criminal record of the suspect.

The incident, according to GHOne occurred at Akyem Abomosu in the Eastern Region.

