Sunyani police officer caught stealing computer from Police Headquarters

General News of Sunday, 23 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Corporal Tanye Christopher is with the Bono region visibility unit of the Ghana Police Service



• His senior colleague, Sgt. Daniel Nketia went visiting and noticed the embossed computers in his room and reported the case.



• Christopher was arrested and he has admitted to the crime. He waits for redress before the district commander



An officer of the Ghana Police Service, Corporal Tanye Christopher, of the Bono region Visibility unit, has been arrested for stealing a computer monitor and a system unit from the Sunyani Police Headquarters.



Information contained in a police sitrep said Corporal Tanye Christopher was exposed by a colleague, Sergeant Daniel Nketia, after he visited the former when he failed to attend duty from 9th to 15th May 2021, reports dailymailgh.com.



It continued that, Sergent Daniel Nketia, upon spotting the Samsung monitor and Zebra system unit computer with inscriptions of the Ghana Police Service boldly written on it in his room, reported the issue.



He then led the District Commander, together with a team of investigators from the District CID Sunyani office, to the regional headquarters and identified the Samsung monitor and one Zebra system unit computer as the items he stole from the ICT Centre.



Corporal Tanye Christopher was brought to the station for questioning and his investigation caution statement was taken, the report added.



Christopher is said to have admitted to stealing the items and quickly returned same after he received a phone call from the station officer.



In the meantime, Corporal Tanye Christopher has been released to the station officer to produce him on 26/05/2021 to be paraded before the District Commander for redress.