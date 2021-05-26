E/R Police command investigates officers battery of handcuffed suspect

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 26 May 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Eastern Regional Police Command of the Ghana Police Service says it has begun investigations into the alleged physical assault on a suspect by some police personnel at Akyem Abomosu.



The Command says it cannot conclude the incident happened in the Region and for that matter, personnel at Akyem Abomosu, as it is being alleged, but investigations would either prove or disprove this.



In a video making rounds on social media, police suspected to be stationed at Akyem Abomosu in the Eastern Region are seen physically assaulting a suspected armed robber with a broom.



In the viral video, the police officers can be seen hitting the head of the suspect identified as Olentei multiple times with a broom while he is in handcuffs and sitting on a chair.



The suspect fell from the chair onto the floor while the police continued the battery.



Reacting to the issue on Wednesday on Onua TV’s Maakye jointly hosted by Adwoa Konadu-Yiadom, Afia Tagor and Ohemaa Acheampomaa, the Eastern Regional Public Affairs Director, Sergeant Francis Gumado explained that “we saw it on the social media and they said it happened here but we are investigating to ascertain whether it came from here and officers identified”.



He explained that after the investigations, “the Command will take it from there and if they are found culpable, the appropriate sanctions would be applied”.



“We will take action because there was an incident in the same region and the IGP has interdicted the people.”