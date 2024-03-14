Police taskforce accused of vandalising 'trotro' after driver refused to pay bribe

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 14 March 2024

A driver of a public transport bus, popularly known as trotro, was reportedly forced to run for his life after he was chased by a taskforce with all manner of weapons at Adenta, a suburb of the nation’s capital, Accra.



The taskforce, which some onlookers claim included police officers, allegedly gave the trotro a hot chase after the driver refused to pay bribe to them.



According to some of the passengers, the taskforce vandalised the trotro upon getting to it, after the driver absconded.



A video from the scene of the incident showed the rear windshield, windshield, and side windows broken.



The main door of the vehicle, a Toyota mini-van, was also removed, as could be seen in the video.



Some of the people in the video could be heard slamming the taskforce for their action.



They accused the said taskforce of terrorising drivers on the Adenta-Madina Road.



“Are there laws in this country called Ghana? Someone’s car can be destroyed like this by a common taskforce. See what they have done to the car just because the driver refused to bribe them,” one man said in Twi.



Another man added, “The driver had to run for his life. They were chasing him with machetes and other weapons.”



