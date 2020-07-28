General News of Tuesday, 28 July 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Video Flashback: Kennedy Agyapong pays last respect to late Stacy Offei-Darko

play videoKennedy Agyapong, with his daughter clinging to him

Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP), Kennedy Agyapong, on July 28, 2019, joined other dignitiaries to bid farewell and pay his last respects to the late mother of his daughter, Stacy Offei-Darko.



The late Deputy CEO of the National Entrepreneurship Innovation Program (NEIP)died under rather strange circumstances, which most persons attributed to a lipo surgery at the Obengfo Hospital in Accra.



To honor the memory of Stacy, Mr. Agyapong, clad in black, with his daughter clinging to him, filed past the body of the deceased NEIP Boss.



Ken Agyapong, following her demise, had revealed, among other things, that he was proud of the daughter who he says is very smart in school.



Below is a video flashback of the event:





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.