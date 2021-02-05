You are here: HomeNews2021 02 05Article 1172467

General News of Friday, 5 February 2021

Source: Class FM

UG ends registration, deferment of courses today

File photo: University of Ghana

The deadline for the registration of courses and deferment of programmes for the first semester of the 2020/2021 academic year at the University of Ghana, Legon, is today, Friday, 5 February 2020.

This was announced in a statement issued by the Academic Affairs Directorate of the school and signed by its Acting Director, Christy O Badu.

“All students are to note that per the regulations, a specified period for registration shall be set aside beyond which no registration shall be allowed”, the statement noted.

It said: “A student who fails to register during the registration period specified shall forfeit his/her right to register for the semester.”

The university, therefore, reminded all students “to ensure that they are registered by close of the day” on Friday.

