Regional News of Thursday, 14 January 2021

Source: universnewsroom.com

UG: JCR executives take over registration at various halls of residence as TEWU strike enters day 2

The Teachers and Educational Workers Union has embarked on a nationwide strike

Some Juinor Common Room (JCR) executives in the University Of Ghana have taken over the duties of Hall assistants in the various halls of residence in the University following an indefinite nationwide strike by the Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU).



Hall assistants in Akuafo Hall, Commonwealth Hall, Mensah Sarbah Hall, Dr. Hilla Limann Hall, etc. who formerly helped freshers go through with their manual residential registration were nowhere to be seen this morning.



This has left some newly admitted and level 400 students of the University stranded this morning at their various halls of residence.



The Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU) declared an indefinite nationwide strike on Wednesday, January 13, 2020, to demand better conditions of service.



According to the Union, they have since June 2019, been in discussion with the Fair wages and Salaries Commission for a review of their working conditions which expired in 2008. All efforts have however proved futile.



A task force was sent to the University of Ghana campus to make sure that all TEWU members who were on the grounds working, put a stop to it.



Speaking to the media on the impact of the strike on students, National General Secretary of the Union, Mark Dankyira Korankye pointed out that the TEWU would not sacrifice the welfare of its members for students.



“We all have our children in the University, and we are much concerned but our welfare needs must also be attended to. We cannot sacrifice our welfare needs for the concerns of their students. So let our concerns be attended to and we will also attend to the concerns and needs of our students. In any case, we are also paying the school fees and we will need money to pay the fees,” he said.