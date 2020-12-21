Regional News of Monday, 21 December 2020

Source: universnewsroom.com

UG: 20/21 residential charges ‘unfair and inconsiderate’ – Group

University of Ghana

A group on the campus of the University of Ghana calling itself Concerned Students Association has described the university’s residential charges for the 2020/2021 academic year as ‘unfair and inconsiderate’.



According to the group, management’s decision to fix its rate per semester is ‘outrageous’ considering the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy.



In a petition to the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Ebenezer Oduro Owusu, the group made a case for those who will be residing in the University of Ghana Enterprise Limited Hostels, saying that they would be paying although their stay in the residential facility has been cut short.



“The residential fees for UGEL Halls for instance as proposed by management is GH¢820 for a period of six to eight weeks on campus which translates to GH¢1640 for two semesters. Hitherto, students paid GHC1790 to spend upwards of twenty-six weeks on campus in two semesters. This compared to the GH¢820 charged for six (6) per semester in the next academic year is outrageous, unfair, and inconsiderate given the economic impact of the pandemic on the finances of both students and guardians,” part of the petition reads.



The group, led by one Crispus Ankomah, also accused the University of doing little to solve its accommodation challenges.



“On the issue of residence, we believe that there has been some laxity on the part of the university to address it as it has been a brewing issue for a long period. The University of Ghana always admits students beyond its residential capacity and those who are unable to get residence lookout for space at facilities in the Legon enclave."



Meanwhile, the group has kicked against the university’s proposal to allow students come to school in batches.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.