Today in history: Landlord allegedly shoots and kills ‘musician’ tenant at Ofankor

General News of Tuesday, 25 May 2021

A landlord has allegedly murdered his tenant for refusing to vacate a room he has rented to him.



Victor Stephen Nana Kankam according to police extract, shot budding musician Spark Benjamine who was rushed to the police station with multiple

injuries.



The police subsequently rushed the victim to the Police Hospital but he was pronounced dead on arrival. DSP George Asare, the district commander and his team who went to the crime scene said they saw a pool of blood at the entrance of the deceased’s rented apartment.



Four spent shells were retrieved at the scene. The police proceeded to suspect Nana Kankam’s residence at Ofankor and arrested him.



They searched his room and retrieved two pump action guns loaded with seven and eight rounds of cartridges each. The police also retrieved 32 live cartridges.



The suspect has been detained to assist the police in their investigations.



The body deposited at the police hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy.