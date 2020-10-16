Crime & Punishment of Friday, 16 October 2020

AG's request for investigations into Ofankor landlord murder case done- Police

The suspected killer, Stephen Kamkam

Police say they have complied with the request by the Attorney General to conduct further investigations into some aspect of the matter.



Based on that, the case docket on Ofankor landlord murder case has been handed over to the Attorney General’s Department for advice.



Chief Inspector Stephen Ahialey told the court when Stephen Kamkam's, the Ofankor landlord case was called at the Abeka District Court.



Chief Inspector Ahialey said the Police were therefore waiting for AG's advice on the docket.



The court adjourned the matter to November 3.



It would be recalled that Kamkam, a businessman, was arrested by the police when he allegedly shot and killed Okyere, his tenant and musician, over rent on May 25, this year.



Kamkam, also known as Nii Kojo Konim Obio-Cyhoera, has provisionally been charged with the murder of Benjamin Okyere but his plea has been preserved by the Court.



The Prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Ahialey had earlier told the court that, the deceased was a musician who lived at Ofankor Spot-M and Kamkam, his landlord was into real estate and resides in the same vicinity.



The prosecution said two years ago, the deceased rented an apartment from the accused, but the tenancy expired on May 24, this year.



He said Okyere opted for renewal of the tenancy agreement, which Kamkam agreed, but later changed his mind and therefore asked Okyere to vacate the apartment and that he should leave and hand over the keys.



Prosecution said on the afternoon of May 25, Kamkam took his loaded pump action gun, hired a taxi, and went to the residence of Okyere.



He said on reaching the venue, he alighted from the taxi, called out Okyere at the gate, and requested that he hand over the keys of his apartment to him.



The prosecution said the deceased, who knew the behaviour of Kamkam, had earlier called one John Bosco Kotah, a Police officer friend on the phone to come to his aid.



He said when Kotah arrived, he saw Kamkam in possession of the weapon so he got scared and rushed to Okyere’s room and picked a phone to call another Police friend to assist them.



Chief Inspector Ahialey said by then, the deceased was at the main gate with the accused and without any provocation, opened fire, and shot Okyere four times at close range.



He said when Kotah heard the gunshots, he came out of the room only to see the accused running away so he chased Kamkam but for fear of being harmed by the accused, he returned to attend to Okyere.



Prosecution said Okyere was rushed to Anecja Hospital at Tantra Hills and later sent to the Achimota Mile Seven Police Station where a formal complaint was lodged.



He said Okyere was subsequently rushed to the Police Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.



Chief Inspector Ahialey said a team of policemen, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police, George Asare, proceeded to the crime scene for forensic evidence.



He said four spent AA cartridges were retrieved at the scene and the accused was later arrested at his residence at Ofankor Spot-M.



The prosecution said two pump action guns, loaded with seven and eight rounds of cartridges respectively, were found in his room.





