Ofankor ‘killer’ landlord case adjourned to October 15

Stephen Nana Kamkam (L) is alleged to have murdered his tenant

The Abeka District Court handling the case in which Stephen Nana Kamkam, a landlord at Ofankor, is alleged to have murdered his tenant in cold blood over rent issues has been adjourned to October 15, 2020.



This was after the prosecution led by Inspector Stephen Ahiale had told the court that, they are still waiting for Attorney General’s advice on the case docket.



In court on Wednesday, the prosecutor said he has also not received any new update from the investigator as to whether he has completed a directive given to him by the Attorney General’s office.



He therefore prayed for an adjournment which the court granted.



Accused not missing



At the last court sitting, the Investigator in the case Inspector Oppong Bekoe debunked the assertion that, the suspect in question has escaped.



Inspector Bekoe who is said to have been solely assigned to handle this case told the district court presided over by Her Worship Ofosu Achamaa after he was summoned to the court.



He told the Court that, the accused is at the Accra Central Police cells.



The investigator explained that it took two weeks for the test results to be ready and within the period he was instead remanded at the Accra Police Cells.



He also told the court that within that period, they had a directive from the Attorney General’s (AG’s) Department to conduct further investigations and therefore, “we needed the accused to assist us,so he was taken to Accra Central Police Cells.”



Inspector Bekoe told the court that, after completing their investigations, their findings have been sent to the AGs office on August 31.



He therefore told the court that, now that investigations have been completed and the accused person taken to the Ankafo Prison Cells on September 10, 2020.



The investigator told the court that, the family of the deceased have aware of the development.



Family response



The father of the deceased in his immediate response to the court when asked why they were informed about the development, yet portrayed to the court that something fishy was being done, Mr Agyare said he was not aware of what was the investigator was telling the court.



The court therefore urged them to continue their monitoring to find out if the investigator’s assurance that he wouod be taken to prisons cells would be fulfilled.





