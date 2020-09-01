Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 1 September 2020

Court to ascertain whereabouts of Ofankor landlord

Stephen Nana Kamkam murdered Benjamin Okyere

The Abeka District Court has appealed to the family of Benjamin Okyere, the tenant who was murdered in cold blood by his landlord to exercise restraint as investigations into the whereabouts of the suspect is ascertained.



The court for the second time ordered the case investigator to appear before it to answer certain questions concerning the murder case.



The court presided over Mrs Adwoa Akyaama Ofosu’s appeal came after the deceased father, Joseph Okyere, had told the court that currently the family of the deceased fear for their lives because the accused person, Stephen Nana Kamkam, who was remanded by the court into custody cannot be traced in any of the prisons.



According to the deceased father they have conducted checks at Nsawam and Ankaful prisons and nothing showed that the accused was in any of the prisons.



According to Mr Okyere their fears were confirmed after the accused’s mother had stated that his son would never sleep in jail and she would make sure her son was released.



Due to the allegations raised by the deceased father the court adjourned the matter to September 9 to enable the case investigator to come and answer questions from the court.



According to the court, it cannot wait for two weeks following the allegations.



Prosecution Inspector Rita Kondau earlier informed the court that it had relayed information on the court’s invitation extended to the case investigator hence could not tell why he did not appear in court today.



Prosecuting Inspector Konadu who held brief said the substantive prosecutor in the matter Chief inspector Stephen Ahialey was on course and the police were still waiting for the advice of the Attorney General.



Stephen Nana Kamkam, the Ofankor landlord allegedly murdered his tenant Benjamin Okyere in cold blood over rent.



It would be recalled that Kamkam, a businessman, was arrested by the police when he allegedly shot and killed Okyere, his tenant and musician over rent on May 25, this year.



Kamkam, also known as Nii Kojo Konim Obio-Cyhoera, has provisionally been charged with the murder of Benjamin Okyere, a musician but his plea has been preserved by the Court.



The Prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Ahialey had earlier told the court that, the deceased was a musician who lived at Ofankor Spot-M and Kamkam, his landlord was into real estate and resides in the same vicinity. Prosecution said two years ago, the deceased rented an apartment from the accused, but the tenancy expired on May 24, this year.



He said Okyere opted for renewal of the tenancy agreement, which Kamkam agreed, but later changed his mind and therefore asked Okyere to vacate the apartment and that he should leave and hand over the keys.



Prosecution said on the afternoon of May 25, Kamkam took his loaded pump action gun, hired a taxi, and went to the residence of Okyere.



He said on reaching the venue, he alighted from the taxi, called out Okyere at the gate, and requested that he hand over the keys of his apartment to him.



The prosecution said the deceased, who knew the behaviour of Kamkam, had earlier called one John Bosco Kotah, a Police officer friend on the phone to come to his aid.



He said when Kotah arrived, he saw Kamkam in possession of the weapon so he got scared and rushed to Okyere’s room and picked a phone to call another Police friend to assist them.



Chief Inspector Ahialey said by then, the deceased was at the main gate with the accused without any provocation, opened fire, and shot Okyere four times at close range.



He said when Kotah heard the gunshots, he came out of the room only to see the accused running away so he chased Kamkam to a distance but being scared the accused might harm him, he returned to attend to Okyere.



Prosecution said Okyere was rushed to Anecja Hospital at Tantra Hills and later sent to the Achimota Mile Seven Police Station where a formal complaint was lodged.



He said Okyere was subsequently rushed to the Police Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.



Chief Inspector Ahialey said a team of policemen, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police, George Asare, proceeded to the crime scene forensic evidence.



He said four spent AA cartridges were retrieved at the scene and the accused was later arrested at his residence at Ofankor Spot-M.



The prosecution said two pump action guns, loaded with seven and eight rounds of cartridges respectively, were found in his room.





