Source: Starr FM

Ofankor tenant killer not in prison - Victim’s father claims

The suspect, Stephen Nana Kamkam

Joseph Kwabena Manu Ohyere, father of the late Benjamin Agyare who was shot by his landlord at Ofankor has told the Abeka District Court that the family is livid after their investigations revealed that the suspect Stephen Nana Kankam, was not in custody per the court’s order.



The court had earlier ordered that the accused person be remanded into prison custody and should not be brought to court subsequently till further notice following the Chief Justice’s restriction order on the movement of remand and convicted prisons due to COVID-19.



However in court on Monday, Mr Okyere recounted that “we were told by this court that the accused would not be brought to court because of COVID-19” and that after the family has “followed up to the Nsawam Prison one month after he was remanded into prison custody.”



“But my investigations revealed that he’s (Kankam) not in prison custody, We are livid because of this revelation,” he told the court.



Mr Okyere further told the court that, they have also been to the Ankaful prison twice” but their finding was that, the accused person was not there.



He alleges to the court that they find it worrying because “When the incident occurred, the suspect’s mother said at the police station that, her son will never spend a day in prison and we have a feeling that is exactly what is happening.”



Magistrate



The court presided over by Her Worship Mrs Adwoa Akyaama Ofosu asked Inspector Rita Konadu holding brief for the substantive prosecutor Stephen Ahiale to relay the information to the prosecutor.



The court, however, urged the father of the deceased not to be disappointed as she will ensure that the registrar will follow up on the matter.



“I remember that because of COVID-19 test it took a while before he was sent to prison. With this information, an investigation would be carried into the matter to establish that he’s in one of the prisons.



Mr Okyere sought to know “if the court would not be aware of his whereabouts after remanding him, but the Magistrate said “the court signs the warrant for remand and once it is done it’s the duty of the police to do the rest.



She added that the court would not be in a position to know whether he was sent to prison.



Investigator missing in court again



The case investigator who was earlier ordered to appear before the court was not present. The court, however, expressed concern about the investigator not being present in court.



She directed the prosecutor to relay the information to him. The case has been adjourned to September 9 to wait for the AG’s advice and also get to hear from the investigator.



Inspector Rita Konadu, who held the brief of Chief Inspector Stephen Ahiale, earlier informed the court that the substantive Prosecutor was out of the jurisdiction.



Background



It would be recalled that Kankam, a businessman, was arrested by the police when he allegedly shot and killed Okyere, his tenant and musician over rent on May 25, this year.



Kankam, also known as Nii Kojo Konim Obio-Cyhoera, has provisionally been charged with the murder of Benjamin Okyere, a musician but his plea has been preserved by the Court.



The Prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Ahialey had earlier told the court that, the deceased was a musician who lived at Ofankor Spot-M and Kankam, his landlord was into real estate and resides in the same vicinity.



The prosecution said two years ago, the deceased rented an apartment from the accused, but the tenancy expired on May 24, this year.



He said Okyere opted for renewal of the tenancy agreement, which Kankam agreed, but later changed his mind and therefore asked Okyere to vacate the apartment and that he should leave and hand over the keys.



The prosecution said on the afternoon of May 25, Kankam took his loaded pump action gun, hired a taxi, and went to the residence of Okyere.



He said on reaching the venue, he alighted from the taxi, called out Okyere at the gate and requested that he hand over the keys of his apartment to him.



The prosecution said the deceased, who knew the behavior of Kankam, had earlier called one John Bosco Kotah, a Police officer friend on the phone to come to his aid.



He said when Kotah arrived, he saw Kankam in possession of the weapon so he got scared and rushed to Okyere’s room and picked a phone to call another Police friend to assist them.



Chief Inspector Ahialey said by then, the deceased was at the main gate with the accused and without any provocation, Kankam opened fire and shot Okyere four times at close range.



He said when Kotah heard the gunshots, he came out of the room only to see the accused running away so he chased Kankam to a distance but being scared the accused might harm him, he returned to attend to Okyere.



The prosecution said Okyere was rushed to Anecja Hospital at Tantra Hills and later sent to the Achimota Mile Seven Police Station where a formal complaint was lodged.



He said Okyere was subsequently rushed to the Police Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.



Chief Inspector Ahialey said a team of policemen, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police, George Asare, proceeded to the crime scene and saw human blood splattered at the entrance of the main gate to the deceased’s apartment.



He said four spent AA cartridges were retrieved at the scene and the accused was later arrested at his residence at Ofankor Spot-M.



The prosecution said two pump action guns, loaded with seven and eight rounds of cartridges respectively, were found in his room.





