The special prosecutor should investigate all cases of vote buying and selling - Dr Kojo Pumpuni Asante

General News of Sunday, 2 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Director of Programmes & Policy Engagement at the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD)-Ghana, Dr Kojo Pumpuni Asante, has called on the Office of the Special Prosecutor to investigate the allegations of vote buying that took place during the Assin North by-election.



The call for an investigation by the director is a reaction to the allegation and counter-allegation of vote-buying by both the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) during the Assin North by-election.



Before the by-election, videos emerged on social media showing various items and monies being distributed to come electorates in the constituency.



Moments after, both the NDC and the NPP accused each other of using the items and monies seen in the videos to buy the votes of the electorates in the area.



This, Dr Kojo Pumpuni Asante, believes should interest the Office of the Special Prosecutor to investigate.



“I have tried to impress on the special prosecutor who is charged with dealing with politically exposed persons to get into this space,” he said.



Dr Kojo Pumpuni Asante continued that the concept goes beyond just buying votes.



“I think it's not just about vote buying, it is more about vote selling and vote buying. So, an example is to be set in terms of citizens who are also receiving the votes,” he stressed.



The director added that investigating the allegations of vote buying will serve as a deterrent to both the citizens and the political parties alike.



He thus advised that the office should implore an undercover approach to investigate.



“But I think that the tactics should include an undercover because you are not going to get people coming forward to say we have received cash. So I think we need to employ investigators to go undercover,” he added.



You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:







Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb





To advertise with GhanaWeb





Watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







NW/WA