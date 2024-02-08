The 15 times Bawumia mentioned '24 hours' and exactly what he said about them

General News of Thursday, 8 February 2024

It’s been over 12 hours after Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Flagbearer of the NPP cum Vice President of Ghana, delivered what was a largely highly-anticipated national address in Accra on the theme, “Ghana’s Next Chapter: Selfless Leadership and Bold Policies.”



Already, the major talking points from the address are being discussed across the country, and perhaps, across the globe, but one of the central points of the conversations have been around what the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer said with regards the popular 24-hour economy policy of his main opponent in politics today – John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



While the statements made by Dr. Bawumia might not have directly been clarified to be directed to the former president Mahama, there is no denying the fact that the coincidence cannot be so unrelated.



In this GhanaWeb article, we take a look at the number of times the vice president mentioned anything related to ’24 hours’ and exactly what he said about them.



It is worth noting that the following statements about an all-round-the-clock policies or implementations tie into the very core of what the opposition NDC has been touting as its plan to implement a 24-hour economy in Ghana.



Here they are:



1. Today, because of mobile money interoperability (MMI), you can transfer money from a customer of one mobile money service provider to a customer of a different mobile money service provider and also make payments from your mobile money account into any bank account and you can receive payments from any bank account into your mobile money account. This can be done 24 hours a day!



2. You can also receive remittances from abroad directly onto your mobile phone without the need to go to a bank or Western Union Money Transfer. Because the mobile money account performs just like a bank account, as a result of MMI, over 90% of Ghanaian adults have mobile money accounts that function like bank accounts. We have basically solved the problem of financial exclusion in Ghana. The State of Inclusive Instant Payment Report has ranked Ghana as number one in Africa in terms of access to financial inclusion! Ghana has 100% access to financial inclusion! Today because of digitalization anyone can do banking and digital financial transactions 24 hours a day!



3. The digital payments infrastructure is boosting e-commerce in Ghana. Businesses are booming over Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, etc. Many people who cannot afford to rent or build shops are able to do business on the internet at little cost with deliveries helped by digital address and payments using mobile money interoperability. This can be done 24 hours a day! Ghana is currently ranked number 6 in Africa in terms of e-commerce after Mauritius, Nigeria, South Africa, Tunisia and Morocco according to UNCTAD.



4. We digitalized the passport office with oversight from my office. With digitization, the average turnaround time for the acquisition of passports has been significantly reduced and today you can apply for your passport online from home 24 hours a day.



5. With the digitalization of motor insurance in Ghana, Members of the public can also self-check the authenticity of their insurance policy by dialing a USSD code *920*57# and follow the instructions thereafter to know the insurance status of the vehicle 24 hours a day!



6. Today you can also apply for insurance for your vehicle on your mobile phone and receive your insurance sticker electronically 24 hours a day!



7. With the digitalization of the scholarship secretariat, candidates can now apply for scholarship from the comfort of their homes 24 hours a day, take an aptitude test and be interviewed in their own districts.



8. For services onboarded and receiving payments, you should be able to apply for and obtain any government service online through the Ghana.Gov platform 24 hours a day!



9. With oversight from my office, digitalization at the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), has allowed buying electricity credit on your mobile phone through the Mobile ECG App. This has provided relief to customers who no longer have to queue for long hours to buy electricity units. Also, for people whose credit runs out at odd hours they can purchase electricity credit on their mobile phones 24 hours a day!



10. Now for people who need a new service or separate meter from ECG, they can also apply online 24 hours a day!



11. Many people, including highly educated people, find the process of filing taxes complex. To make it easier and less cumbersome to file taxes, I challenged the GRA to come up with a simple to use mobile App to enable ordinary people file and pay taxes using their mobile phones and this has been done. Today, you can file your taxes 24 hours a day!



12. Currently, if you are referred from a hospital like Tamale Teaching Hospital to Korle-bu Teaching Hospital in Accra, you do not need to carry a folder. All your records will be seen and monitored by the doctor in Korle Bu when you arrive. Patients will have only one digital folder wherever they go. Your health records can be accessed 24 hours a day from any of the 302 networked hospitals so far.





13. With oversight from my office, we have digitized the enrollment for and renewal of National Health Insurance membership. Following digitalization, renewal of health insurance registration via mobile phone (*929#) can take place 24 hours a day and this has eliminated these bottlenecks and also increased access to health care by those who need the services most.



14. There are six Zipline Distribution Centres (DC) in Omenako (Eastern Region), Mpanya (Ashanti Region), Vobsi (North East Region), Sefwi Wiawso (Western North Region), Kete Krachi (Oti Region) and Anum (Eastern Region). Zipline has made millions of deliveries of medicines, blood and vaccines to very remote parts of Ghana and has saved many lives. Zipline services are available 24 hours a day!



15. Ghanaians will experience the E-Pharmacy Platform in full operation this year when every pharmacy is onboarded. E-pharmacy services will be available 24 hours a day!



