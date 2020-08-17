Regional News of Monday, 17 August 2020

Tension mounts in Akropong as court places injunction on Adumhene’s burial

The late Nana Addo Panyin died on January 3, 2020

There is tension at Akropong-Akuapem following an interlocutory injunction placed on the burial of Adumhene of the traditional area.



The burial and funeral rites of the late Nana Addo Panyin the Adumhene (Chief Executioner) of the Akuapem traditional area who died on January 3, 2020 was scheduled by the family to take place on Thursday, August 13 and buried in the night of Saturday, August 15, 2020.



However, the plaintiff, Banmuhene of Akuapem Traditional area Nana Kwame Afari who is the acting Adumhene claim the family members of the deceased have sidelined him from traditional funeral rites leading to the burial contrary to customs.



He also contends that the Adum Royal family failed to inform the Okuapemhene about the burial process hence his decision to stop the burial and funeral rites by placing injunction on the traditional ceremony.



The Banmuhene through his Solicitor Nkrabea Effah- Darteh secured order from the Koforidua High Court Thursday l restraining the defendants – Nana Appiah Nti -Chief of Tutu-Akuapem (Royal of Adum family House), Nana Afua Nketia Obuo II, Queen mother of Akuapem Traditional area, Abusuapanyin Kwabena Opare of Adum royal family, Ankobea Awuku Akonor- self-style acting Adumhene from carrying out burial and funeral rites.



Also Joined to the suite is the Administrator of Medicas Hospital Mortuary- where the corpse is being preserved restraining the facility from releasing the body to the family.



The plaintiff contends that traditionally he is the father of the deceased and he is the one to bury the deceased but the family was preparing to secretly remove the body from the morgue for burial rite without his knowledge. That Obituary notices have been posted all over.



The plaintiff is seeking the following reliefs; “an order declaring the plaintiff as the traditional father of the deceased and therefore the proper person to carry out the funeral rites of the deceased- Nana Addo Panyin, and , an order for perpetual injunction restraining the defendants, their heirs, servants, privies, family members and all persons whatsoever under the defendant’s influence from preventing the defendants from handling the deceased and carrying out any funeral rites associated with the deceased without recourse to the Plaintiff”.





