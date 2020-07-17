Regional News of Friday, 17 July 2020

Senya Bereku traditional leaders want chieftaincy dispute resolved

Traditional leaders of Senya Bereku in the Central Region have appealed to the Central Regional House of Chiefs to intervene and find a lasting solution to the protracted chieftaincy dispute in the town.



The 20-year dispute between Anona and Twidan family in Senya Bereku traditional area, as a result, has stalled the town’s development for decades as well as the economic activities of the people.



Addressing the media during a press conference, the Tufuhene who doubles as the Acting President for Senya Bereku Traditional Area, Neenyi Ippi Kwao Bentum, appealed to government and the Central Regional House of Chiefs to form a committee that will help resolve the impasse and bring peace to the area.



However, the Central Regional House of Chief directed the Tutufuhene and sub-chiefs of the Senya Bereku Traditional area to sign a gazetted document which will make the Traditional Council select a gazetted chief for the area.



In a sharp response, the Tufuhene on the ticket of the Traditional leaders indicated that a gazetted chief cannot be selected when there is protracted chieftaincy dispute between the Anona and Twidan family in the area.



He, therefore, called on the government to rather expedite action which will unite the two families hence ensure peace and development of the area.

