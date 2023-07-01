Protocol lapse at Assin North rally: Alan, Bawumia deserve an apology - NPP Youth Organizer

Politics of Saturday, 1 July 2023

Salam Mustapha, the National Youth Organizer of the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP) has explained what led to a mishap between Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and flagbearer hopeful, Alan Kyerematen.



This comes on the back of a viral video that shows how Dr Bawumia joined Alan Kyerematen on stage while the latter was still addressing constituents at Assin North.



In the video, Bawumia was ushered in and introduced while Alan was still speaking; a situation which has aggrieved most of Alan's fans.



According to them, it was an intentional act to embarrass the former Trade Minister.



The National Youth Organizer speaking to this on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo' however said it was not deliberate.



"There was no single attempt to embarrass Alan Kyerematen . . .there was a break in protocol," he explained, adding both Alan and Bawumia "deserve an apology".



