Northerners are not violent, they just hate nonsense – Kennedy Agyapong

Member of Parliament for the Assin Central constituency in the Central region, Kennedy Agyapong, has spoken out against the stereotyping of northerners as violent people.



Kennedy Agyapong who claims to have family ties to that part if the country stated that northerners are simply quick to defend themselves and their rights when they are being cheated or taken advantage of. Hence, the stereotype that they are violent is untrue.



In a video shared by Oman Channel on April 7, 2023, and sighted by GhanaWeb, the NPP flagbearer hopeful while speaking to members of the party in the Ayawaso East Constituency of the Greater Accra region, explained that because bortherners are quick to defend themselves, they are often labeled as violent. However, he stressed that this is not an accurate characterization of the people from the northern region of Ghana.



“…and the truth is, for my household, I celebrate both Salah and Christmas, in fact, my grandmother was a Muslim before she married. So, she was ‘Asante kremo’ but all my grandfathers are Muslims, I have Seidu, Abass, Siaka, and Yakubu, and all of these people are in my family who are Muslims.



“They settled more at Ajumako Anyan Asiam, whereby one of them married a Muslim there, so, all my family people are full of Muslims, except a few of us whose grandparents married Christians.



"You don’t know where I got my braveness from, my father used to teach at Wa, so I was always fighting and there was a certain day when I went to beat a certain lady. So, my mother was crying lamenting about what a man gave her during her pregnancy to mix with her meals and eat.



“So, I asked her about what she was lamenting about? and she replied that a certain man used to give her some powder to mix with her porridge and drink so that her son will become strong after delivery.



He added “So, for me, I am a ‘Wawula’ person, I come from Wa, and that is where the braveness comes from. That is why whenever I see the Northerners, I become happy because we all have the same character, we all hate nonsense … if you want to cheat us and we don’t give room for such things then you conclude we are not good.



“Do you understand? I know you don’t like cheating, so when it happens then you just say your mind, then they will conclude that they are violent people. So, I should sit down for you to cheat on me and go scot-free, no, is not possible. So, for me, I am one of you,” he said.



The race for the NPP flagbearership slot has top party members including Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia; former trade and industry minister, Alan Kyerematen; former food and agric minister, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto; former NPP General Secretary, Kwabena Agyapong among others.



November 4, 2023, has been slated as the date for the NPP presidential primaries to elect a flagbearer for the general elections in 2024.







