Politics of Saturday, 6 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NPP must field Ken Agyapong for 2024 or forget retaining power – OneGod

play videoKofi Amoateng popularly called Abusua OneGod

Spiritualist cum social commentator, Kofi Amoateng, popularly known as OneGod has challenged the New Patriotic Party, NPP, to consider fielding the Member of Parliament for Assin Central as its presidential candidate for the next election in 2024 or forget about retaining power.



OneGod made this statement in reaction to a recent statement by the MP calling on his party members to quite down on the recent push by camps of Vice President Mahamadu Bawumia and Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen on who succeeds President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in 2024.



According to the spiritualist, Kennedy Agyapong stands a very good chance of attaining Ghana’s presidency and the current development offers him an opportunity to step in the game and redeem his rightful place instead of always being a commentator on national matters.



“I am saying that between Bawumia, Alan and Kennedy, the two are no match for Kennedy Agyapong. If the NPP likes it should face the NDC in 2024 with anyone between Alan and Bawumia and they will lose.



“I am ready to bet with anyone. We know what is happening in the spiritual realm. The NPP will be better off conceding defeat to the NDC if it believes it can continue to stay in power with any of the two,” he stated in an interview with Oman Channel.



As recently as October 2020, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong spoke about his disinterest in contesting for the presidency. According to him, his interests lie in expanding his business portfolios and making more money instead of becoming Head of State.



According to him, the closest he wanted to go to the presidency is if he is allowed to govern Tema, which is the country’s industrial hub.

“They are saying I want to become president; me Kennedy Agyapong. Just give me work so I can make some cash and open industries.



"If you know the industries I am putting up, I want to be president of Tema (industrial area) instead. Those who want to be president are there, just give me contracts, case closed,” he added.



Watch video below:



