NPP might go into opposition in 2024 - Ken Agyapong

General News of Saturday, 3 April 2021

Source: kingdomfmonline.com

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Assin Central Constituency in the Central Region, Mr Kennedy Agyapong, has alleged that bad conduct of some leading New Patriotic Party members might lead the party to opposition if they don’t change.



According to him, the heart of every political party is its grassroots, hence, the NPP must resource it to work very well.



The core mandate of the grassroots, he noted, is to communicate the achievements of the government and the party but without the needed resources, all these things would not be done.



“If you are a party and don’t take your footsoldiers seriously, it will take you to the opposition. I want to use this opportunity to speak to my party. Our footsoldiers cried throughout our first term.



"This should not happen again. We should put proper structures and do things properly. If we continue to do things as we did in the first term, we will not see things well. I am not a prophet of doom but we have to do things differently,” Kennedy Agyapong exclusively told ‘Pae Mu Ka’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7.



In his view, the party may suffer in 2024 should they fail to invest and resource the NPP footsoldiers.