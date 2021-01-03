General News of Sunday, 3 January 2021

Make more money – Social Media users react to Kennedy Agyapong’s alleged marriage ceremony

Kennedy Agyapong has allegedly married a third wife

For some social media users, the viral photos and videos of Kennedy Agyapong, the Member Parliament for Assin Central allegedly marrying a third wife serve as a stimulant for them to work harder and achieve success.



Sketchy and conflicting accounts of the ceremony indicate that the lady was Kennedy Agyapong’s third wife.



Others also state that the lady has long been a partner of the maverick MP and that the ceremony was just to make it official as his third wife.



Some tweeps who reacted to the pictures and videos have picked a lesson from the union which is ‘make more money’.



They believe that Kennedy Agyapong’s wealth makes it understandable for him to marry as many as he wishes despite his Christian background.



Kennedy Agyapong per his own account has twenty-two children and two wives.



The lawmaker has never hidden the fact that he has other partners aside his wives.



If Kennedy agyapong has married again after his 22 children de3 then there is still hope for me and all the single boys ???? or @sheflegacy I dey lie ???? — Akrobeto_ jnr120 (@AJnr120) January 3, 2021

