Linking Bawumia to Ahmed Suale's death 'reckless' - Spokesman hits Ken Agyapong

General News of Tuesday, 19 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Gideon Boako, spokesperson of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has lashed out at a recent comment linking his principal to the death of an invetigative journalist, Ahmed Hussein Suale.



Dr. Gideon Boako posted a tweet on September 19, 2023, hours after media reported comments by Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, to the effect that Bawumia-led Police Council must know the killers of the journalist.



"I have seen a headline published by the Ghana Post newspaper and some online portals on Ahmed Suale and the Vice President's name mentioned. This is simply a reckless statement not befitting of anyone who wants to lead the NPP. Where did we sleep as a party to wake up to this…" Boako's post read.



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) and flagbearer aspirant has serially rejected assertions that he is involved in the murder of the investigative journalist.



Background



The Assin Central MP, who is a flagbearer hopeful in the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) while reacting to suggestions that Suale’s murder would hunt the NPP in the 2024 election if he is made the party’s presidential candidate, indicated Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia should know the person responsible for the killing of the journalist.



Speaking in an interview on Kessben TV on Monday, September 18, 2023, said: “Those who wrote the 10 sins (of Ken Agyapong) in support of Bawumia, he (Bawumia) is the vice president, he is the head of the Police Council, they know the killers of Ahmed Suale, why have they not spoken out? And they are coming to blame me for it,” he said in Twi.



“If you are a government and your national security (architecture) does not know the person who killed Ahmed Suale, then it means you don’t know what you are doing. Is this one of the ten sins of Kennedy Agyapong?” he added.





I have seen a headline published by the Ghana Post newspaper and some online portals on Ahmed Suale and the Vice President's name mentioned. This is simply a reckless statement not befitting of anyone who wants to lead the NPP. Where did we sleep as a party to wake up to this… — Gideon Boako, Ph. D (@gboakogh) September 19, 2023

Ahmed Suale was assassinated in Madina on Wednesday, January 16, 2019, by two unknown assailants.The assailants shot him twice in his chest and once in his neck after breaking into his car.The Ghana Police Service is still investigating his murder, but no one has been arrested yet.Ken Agyapong has been blamed for the murder of Suale because he once urged people to beat him up on live TV after disclosing his identity and address.