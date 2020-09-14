General News of Monday, 14 September 2020

LIVESTREAMING: ‘The Seat’ show with Kennedy Agyapong

play videoKennedy Agyapong, Assin Central MP

Kennedy Agyapong, the Assin Central Member of Parliament will be on the “The Seat” show on Net TV to discuss Ghana’s oil royalties under NPP’s government.



As the December 7 elections draw near, the legislator will also make comparison of the NPP and NDC manifestos as they have all presented to Ghanaians for consideration.



Over the past months, Mr Agyapong has used the programme to expose some charlatans parading themselves as men of God, who take Ghanaians for granted and hide behind the pulpit while lavishly in wealth.



But, since his party and Presidential Candidate are seeking another term in office, the MP is using the opportunity to promote his party and the good things that his party has done.



Kennedy Agyapong is propagating some of the good policies that his party under the leadership of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been able to promote since it was elected in 2016.



He is expected to talk about his contempt of court case today and all the back stories.



The show will also host Eng Peter Antwi Boasiako, who is a communicator for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Watch live Hon Kennedy Agyapong on 'The Seat' show.









