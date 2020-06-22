General News of Monday, 22 June 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMED: ‘The Seat’ show with Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong, the Assin Central Member of Parliament, will be on the “The Seat” show on Net TV to talk about his continuous exposé about fake pastors.



The legislator has been consistent in exposing some charlatans parading themselves as men of God, who take Ghanaians for granted and hide behind the pulpit while lavishly in wealth.



Mr Agyapong believes that, it is time for him to use his medium to liberate the minds of the vulnerable from some ungodly activities by these fake pastors.



To him, he has no intention of targeting churches.



“Why will I target churches, why will I target pastors…not all pastors are fake. There are genuine ones but there are fake ones like Obinim, like Badu Kobi. I can talk about these two people because I’ve done the investigation, and I’ve a lot of evidence against them,” Kennedy Agyapong said in a recent interview.



Watch live Hon Kennedy Agyapong on 'The Seat' show.









