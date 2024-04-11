LGBTQ: I am against it now and I will be against it as President; no ifs or buts - Dr. Bawumia

General News of Thursday, 11 April 2024

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has stated, in unequivocal terms, his strong opposition to the practice of homosexuality in Ghana.



Speaking at Eid-ul-Fitr prayers in Kumasi on Thursday, Dr. Bawumia told thousands of Muslims that he is strongly against the practice, because his faith as a Muslim, is against the practice, and so is Christianity and Ghana's social norms.



"I will like to take this opportunity to personally comment on the raging issue of LGBTQ in Ghana. First of all, it is important to note that our cultural and societal norms and values as Ghanaians frown on the practice of homosexuality," Dr Bawumia stated.



"Furthermore, as a Muslim, my view on this matter aligns with the position of my religious faith. The Holy Quran is replete with verses frowning on LGBTQ acts, including same-sex marriages. My faith is therefore very strictly against the practice of homosexuality, with no “ifs” or “buts”. No shades of grey."



Dr. Bawumia was equally unequivocal in stating that as President he will continue to be strongly against it in line with his personal belief, the stance of Ghana's leading religious groups as well as the Ghanaian society.



"I personally cannot support that which my religion, and indeed, all the major religions in Ghana clearly and unequivocably forbid," he said.





"All the major religious traditions in Ghana, Christianity and Islam, are opposed to this practice and I stand opposed to it now and I will stand opposed to it as President, Insha Allah."









