LGBT+ Bill: Consider resignation if you have a differing opinion from the President - Bawumia advised

Wednesday, 17 April 2024

Source: peacefmonline.com

The founder of Alliance for Christian Advocacy Africa, Rev. Opuni Frimpong, has said that the vice president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, owes Ghanaians the stance of the government regarding the anti-gay bill awaiting approval into law by the President.



During an interview with Nana Yaa Konadu on Peace FM News midday news bulletin, Rev. Opuni Frimpong expressed his disappointment, emphasizing that the Vice President's current stance serves no purpose for the country unless he actively advocates for the bill's passage.



Adding that, it would have been more appropriate if the Vice President had been transparent about his stance on lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) issues earlier, but now that it’s of public interest, the public expects more than his opinion.



Rev. Opuni Frimpong went further to highlight that if there are differing opinions between him and the President on this matter, it is imperative for the Vice President to publicly address it or consider resignation, particularly as he is vying for the presidency in December.



He stated that such lack of transparency not only raises questions about the Vice President's commitment to upholding the rights of all Ghanaians but also undermines public trust in his leadership.