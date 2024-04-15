Ghanaian stages one-man demo against Anti-gay Bill

General News of Monday, 15 April 2024

A Ghanaian man by name Texas Kadir Moro has staged a one-man demonstration against the controversial Promotion of Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill (Anti-gay Bill), which is awaiting presidential assent.



Kadir Moro, while addressing the media during his demonstration on April 15, 2024, accused leaders of the country of being hypocritical with their attempts to criminalise LGBT activities.



He said that the leaders are silent on other sexual vices including fornication and adultery, which have now become the norm, but want to punish gay people.



“Yes, we agree that homosexuality is a sin which God our maker, abhors to the highest apogee. Equally so are fornication and adultery, which our society has embraced so much that men are happy to flaunt their side chicks and women their side boos. In the noble Quran, Surah 24 and I read, ‘the woman and the man guilty of illegal sexual intercourse flock each of them with a hundred stripes.



"Let not pity withhold you in their case in a punishment prescribed by Allah... This is for unmarried persons guilty of the above crime, but if married persons commit it, the punishment is to stone them to death,” he said.



Kadir Moro asked persons supporting the Anti-gay bill, including faith-based organisations, whether they would support the passage of a law that makes fornication and adultery a crime.



“In Leviticus 20:10, ‘the man that commits adultery with another man's wife, the adulterer and the adulteress shall surely be put to death’. In Deuteronomy 22:22, ‘if a man be found lying with a woman married to a husband, then both of them shall die’.



“I ask, tomorrow, if an individual in Ghana wishes to criminalize sex before marriage or the act of side chick and side boo, would the clergy and the entire nation support it like we are for the LGBT+ bill? Let's be consistent, fair and unbiased in the decisions we make as a society,” he reiterated.



Watch his remarks in the video below:





