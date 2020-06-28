Kweku Baako to give GH¢100k defamation money to charity

General News of Sunday, 28 June 2020

Kweku Baako Jnr. has promised the GH¢100,000 damages he will be getting from winning the defamation suit against Kennedy Agyapong will be given to charity.



Speaking on Newsfile on Saturday, June 27, 2020, the Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide expressed his contentment at the outcome.



"I am happy I chose to vindicate my integrity in the appropriate forum, a court of law and not on radio, television or social media, which is also an available option in a democratic space," Kweku Baako said.



An Accra High Court on Friday, June 26, 2020, awarded damages after it determined that Kennedy Agyapong had defamed Kweku Baako.



The NPP MP had used words Kweku Baako deemed defamatory including accusing him of being corrupt, a hypocrite and dishonest.



Kweku Baako sought reliefs which included general damages in the sum of GH¢25 million against Kennedy Agyapong.



Baako in his statement of claim stated that, on July 18, 2018, and on several occasions thereafter, Kennedy Agyapong published several statements against him on Oman FM, Net 2 TV, Adom FM and Asempa FM, which were defamatory.



On certain occasions, however, when the respective hosts of the aforementioned programmes asked Agyapong to retract or provide facts to back the claims he failed to do so.



Kweku Baako said his image and reputation had been affected by Kennedy Agyapong’s assertions in the eyes of “right-thinking” members of the society.



He, therefore, asked the court to order Kennedy Agyapong to retract his comments and render an unqualified apology to him.



He also asked the court to place a perpetual injunction to restrain Kennedy Agyapong, his agents, assigns and or servants from further publishing any defamatory words against him.

