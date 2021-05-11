Kufuor’s distant relative defrauding people in his name – Ken Agyapong

General News of Tuesday, 11 May 2021

Source: 3 News

A distant relative of former President John Agyekum Kufuor is using his name to defraud people, Member of Parliament for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong has said.



Mr Agyapong revealed that the gentleman by the name Kufuor is duping unsuspecting people and seizing their plot of lands in the Cantonment.



He warned him to stop his behaviour and also detach the former Ghanaian leader from his nefarious activities.



“A distant relative of former President Kufuor is defrauding people, seizing their lands in Cantonment,” he said on his television network on Monday, May 10.



Mr Agyapong further warned him to “Stop tarnishing the image of Kufuor because he will not do such a thing.”



He further alleged that bigwigs of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) are using soldiers to confiscate people’s properties from them, especially land.



“Are soldiers now land guards, this is bad,” he said.



