Kennedy Agyapong’s boy recalls threat to beat up Anas’ lawyer in open court

Heated exchanges were recorded during the course of the defamation suit filed by investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas against Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.



A special assistant to the legal team of the MP, Justice Keren Acheampong has shared an instance, in the early days of the trial, where he almost assaulted a member of Anas’ legal team in open court.



According him, he was compelled to issue a stern warning to a member of opposing team after members of the Anas legal team subjected his boss, lawyer Ralph Agyapong to verbal abuse in open court.



“The current Special Prosecutor insulted my boss, lawyer Ralph Agyapong in open court and lawyer Ralph drew my lord’s attention and also responded to the insult.



"Anas had about six lawyers coming to court including one lady and a small brother of the Special Prosecutor as well as one of the Special Prosecutor’s small boys who is now the lead counsel following the appointment of Kissi Agyebeng as the Special Prosecutor.



“He is called lawyer Darko. Before God, I once threatened to give him slaps in open court because while his boss was insulting my boss, he was adding up. I asked him if he is mad.



"I said that I respect the court and my lord the presiding judge. Your senior is insulting my boss for which the presiding judge has called the lead counsels to his chambers to address the issue while you two sit here and continue to insult my boss, I will not tolerate that.



"So I insulted them by heart and the lawyer Darko called for my arrest and I said he must be getting mad. I asked that he meets me in the car park after court and I would give him some slaps. I told him I will beat you,” he narrated in an interview with Oman Channel.



Anas vs. Ken Agyapong defamation case



An Accra High Court on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, struck out a defamation suit brought by investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas against Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.



The plaintiff, filed the case in 2018, seeking among other reliefs monetary damages to the tune of GH¢25 million.



However, the court presided by Justice Eric Baah despite finding various claims made by the defendant against the plaintiff as potentially defamatory, ruled that the comments were factual and fair.



The court subsequently dismissed the suit and awarded the defendant a sum of 50,000 Ghana cedis to cover his legal costs.



The MP has subsequently referred to the ruling as a victory for straight talk over investigative terrorism.



The journalist also expressed grave misgivings about the ruling describing it in part as a travesty of justice. He, has also confirmed that his legal team will file an appeal, stressing that his fight against corruption will continue unabated.







