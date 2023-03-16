Kennedy Agyapong’s 'attacks' on Anas deserves commendation not condemnation – Judge

General News of Thursday, 16 March 2023

An Accra High Court presided over by Justice Eric Baah on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, ruled that Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong was justified for among other things calling investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas a thief and a corrupt person.



In his judgment sighted by GhanaWeb, the judge noted that the MP ought to be commended instead of being condemned for his sustained attacks on the journalist which resulted in the filing of a GH¢25 million defamation suit by Anas.



“In all honesty, the plot by plaintiff and his group in exhibit KOA4 has nothing to do with journalism. It was a scheme for grabbing power by the back door and satisfying plaintiff’s insatiable taste for power, publicity, fame, awards, and rewards.



“Since the president is an embodiment of the soul of the nation, any unwarranted plot out of nothing to entrap him to destroy his reputation and undermine his authority is reproachable. The attacks of defendant on plaintiff on that ground deserves commendation and not condemnation,” the judge said while making reference to some work done by Anas in the past for which Kennedy Agyapong in various pronouncements accused him of attempting to entrap some political figures in the sub-region.



“I hold in respect of exhibits KOA3 and KOA4, that any statements based on them were justified and passed the test of fair comment.

"In the result, the court finds established the defence of justification and fair comment in relation to the statements of defendant based on exhibits KOA1, KOA2, KOA3 and KOA4. Since those statements were justified, they could not have actually defamed the plaintiff,” Justice Baah added.



Anas vs. Ken Agyapong defamation case



Anas, filed a case in 2018, seeking among other reliefs monetary damages to the tune of GH¢25 million.



According to him, the MP had caused injury to his reputation by labelling him as a thief, killer, extortionist, and corrupt among other things.



However, the court presided by Justice Eric Baah despite finding various claims made by the defendant against the plaintiff as potentially defamatory, ruled that the comments were factual and fair.



The court subsequently dismissed the suit and awarded the defendant a sum of 50,000 Ghana cedis to cover his legal costs.



The MP has subsequently referred to the ruling as a victory for straight talk over investigative terrorism.



Whiles, the journalist also expressed grave misgivings about the ruling describing it in part as a travesty of justice. His statement, however, stopped short of confirming whether he will appeal the ruling.



