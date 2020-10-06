General News of Tuesday, 6 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kennedy Agyapong's 14-day excuse duty was not to delay trial - Doctor tells court

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Kwabena Addo, the doctor who issued a 14-day excuse duty to Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has told the Accra High Court that the medical excuse he gave to his patient was a genuine one and not a gimmick to drag his contempt trial.



Dr Kwabena Addo who is a medical doctor at Holy Trinity Medical Center/Spa and Health Farm made this known at a court hearing on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.



When asked by the presiding judge, Justice Amos Wuntah Wuni, if the excuse duty that came two days before the MP was to open his defense was a calculated attempt to drag the Member of Parliament’s contempt trial, Dr Kwabena Addo responded that Kennedy Agyapong genuinely needed it following the unfavourable effects of medications he gave to the MP to enable him recover after testing positive for Novel Coronavirus, Graphic Online reported.



Dr Kwabena Addo was ordered to appear before the Accra High Court on October 1, 2020, to explain what went into the granting of a medical excuse duty to Kennedy Agyapong.



But on October 1, 2020, the order was varied for the doctor to rather appear on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.



Kennedy Agyapong in an angry outburst on live TV expressed dissatisfaction over a decision by a judge to grant an injunction against him in a land litigation case.



In his outburst, he questioned the authority of the court for the decision and hurled unprintable insults against the judge who presided over the case. He also threatened to “face the judge”.



However, the High Court judge, Amos Wuntah Wuni, who did not take it lightly issued a warrant for the NPP legislator to appear in court on Monday, September 14, 2020. Knowing the full consequences of his actions, Kennedy Agyapong apologized for his unguarded utterances.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.