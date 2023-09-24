Kennedy Agyapong narrates how a Ghanaian was denied audience in contract bid because of nationality

General News of Sunday, 24 September 2023

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has recounted how a young, successful, and capable Ghanaian was denied access to bid for a contract because he was a Ghanaian.



Speaking on Mpu ne Mpu on UTV, the Assin Central legislator narrated that, the Ghanaian, who has an international license to operate as an oil and gold dealer had been in Ghana for the past eight months to secure license to be able to trade under the gold for oil policy but he was denied because he was a Ghanaian.



“There is a gentleman who has been waiting for me at Kempinski Hotel, and he always laments about the fact that he is a Ghanaian who trades with Arabians. He has an international license to deal in gold and oil and he came to Ghana for license to take part in the gold for oil. For the eight months that he had been working on his license, they did not give him access to an audience. They just frustrated him, because he was a Ghanaian," he recalled.



He continued to recount, "and after several days of frustration, he went back and assigned the Chief Executive Officer of his company to come and apply for the license."



According to Kennedy Agyapong, when the Ghanaian officials realized the CEO was a Whiteman, they granted him an audience, only for them to discover during the process that the company was owned by a Ghana.



He explained, “The unfortunate thing is that when he went back and brought his Chief Executive, the Ghanaians there gave him an audience because he was a Whiteman. In the process, they asked the Whiteman a question and he asked that he consult his boss first. Then they asked, I thought you were the CEO? And the Whiteman answered, yes, but that is the owner of the company seated there and he pointed to the Ghanaian.”



Although the Ghanaian man was denied a license, he was able to secure a license within three weeks in Angola.



“Do you know that after eight months; the officials did not grant him the license? However, when he went to Angola, within three weeks, he was able to secure a license there.”



