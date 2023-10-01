Ken Agyapong lists 3 political sins of Wontumi at Kumasi showdown rally

General News of Sunday, 1 October 2023

Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central has made three bombshell disclosures about the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Agyapong, who is also a flagbearer hopeful in the party’s November 4 presidential primaries has accused Bernard Antwi Boasiako, alias Chairman Wontumi, of deploying rogue tactics in politics.



Agyapong’s tirade on Wontumi was during his September 30, 2023 showdown walk that took place in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi.



Below are three major bombshells he unleashed on Wontumi



Using his media to disrespect NPP elders



He lamented instances where Wontumi has used or caused his media platforms to be used to attack leading party officials, especially the person of former trade minister Alan Kyerematen, who recently resigned from the NPP.



“I dare Wontumi to make a mistake and he will see men in this country, he will see men in Ghana. You operate a radio and TV station to insult elderly people," Agyapong warned.



Pro-Alan boy who converted to Nana Addo's camp



Kennedy added that Wontumi traditionally belonged to the camp of Alan Kyerematen and that it took his intervention to convert him into a 'disciple' of Nana Akufo-Addo.



“I dare Wontumi to come here and deny, he was a full-blooded Alan supporter and I convinced him to switch to the side of President Akufo-Addo. You can support Akufo-Addo or Vice President Bawumia but don’t insult,” Agyapong told the mammoth crowd.



Roguish takeover of National Council



On attacks on the person of Alan, Agyapong stated that Wontumi had taken the National Council of the NPP by the scruff and was running roughshod along with some regional chairmen.



“Alan is being insulted on Wontumi’s station. Wontumi is just a small boy, he is a small boy.



"It is sad that Wontumi and five chairmen – four from the northern regions and the Volta Region – have turned the National Council into a hooliganism group,” he added.



"You should see Wontumi with his dirty anger displaying at the National Council meeting, the highest decision-making organ of the party. It is sad.



"I dare him, I am going to dare him, let him try November 4, I will give them a showdown. We won’t let our sacrifices from 1992 go waste because of boys who did not know how the party was formed," he charged.



Agyapong will contest for the flagbearership slot of the NPP along with three other contenders including Vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto and Francis Addai-Nimoh.



The NPP has slated November 4, 2023, to elect a successor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.





KENNEDY SHAKES KUMASI: Wontumi is a small boy. I dare him. I will give him a showdown. - Kennedy Agyapong pic.twitter.com/zKOIzVbTXn — EDHUB????ℹ (@eddie_wrt) September 30, 2023

