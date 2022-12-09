Ken Agyapong is attacking the same Bawumia he sacked me for 'insulting' – Kwaku Annan

General News of Friday, 9 December 2022

Justice Kwaku Annan, a former employee of NET2 TV has reiterated that the narrative that he was sacked as host of The Seat Show on the station, for insulting Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, is untrue.



The one-time supporter of the Ken City Media CEO and Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, said it was worrying that his former boss is today attacking the same Vice President that he was allegedly defending months back.



“The basis on which I left NET2 TV was allegedly because I had insulted Vice President Bawumia but the same Kennedy Agyapong is today attacking Bawumia on the campaign platform. He has taken Bawumia to the same public court where he crucified me.



“Now you can judge between myself and Kennedy Agyapong,” Annan said on Kingdom FM’s late afternoon program on Thursday, December 8, 2022.



Asked whether he had apologized to the MP around the circumstances that led to their split, he said he had never done so because there was no reason so to do.



“I have never apologized to Kennedy Agyapong. I have never categorically made any apology to him,” he stressed before outlining three reasons why he is okay with the current status of their relationship.



“One, I have no issues with Kennedy Agyapong. Two, he continues to be a big brother and a father. Three, if I meet him anywhere and he responds to my greetings, it is okay.



“I publicly stated these three points categorically on my own station, Kwaku Annan TV. Why do I have to apologize to him in the first place?” he quizzed.



Agyapong in a viral audio making the rounds on social media throughout Tuesday, November 29, is heard ostensibly addressing a party gathering where he is being cheered by the audience.



He alleges further that the only way out of the current economic headwinds is to take the country from people who serially theorize about solutions to known challenges and hand it over to people with practical hands-on experience.



“If you are a Vice President, how do you stay there for Finance Minister to bully you? If I am a vice president, how can a finance minister bully me? And now you come back and say you have not been given the opportunity.



“What else do you want us to give you to prove that you are effective?” the outspoken lawmaker who is aspiring to lead the governing New Patriotic Party, NPP, is heard saying.







