Judge threatens to arrest ‘noisy relatives’ of murdered tenant

The Abeka District Court in Accra has issued a stern warning to the aggrieved relatives of the late Benjamin Okyere, the tenant who was murdered by his landlord, over their continuous disturbances at the court.



Before the court even heard the case on Monday, the aggrieved relatives started chanting and drumming in a manner that was disturbing activities of the court.



Her Worship Mrs Achamaa Ofosu prior to adjourning the case schooled the leaders of the aggrieved relatives on the procedure of the case.



The court warned them to speak to their followers not to exhibit such conduct in the court’s subsequent hearing of the case, else they would be arrested and prosecuted.



The court said it is a criminal matter and there are procedures that must be followed.



The court said even though it was clear that the accused person Victor Nana Kankam was seen committing the crime, the procedure ought to be followed.



The magistrate said, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the accused person has been remanded into prisons custody and would not be brought to court subsequently.



Meanwhile, the prosecutor in the case, Inspector Stephen Ahiale informed the court that, the autopsy is ready and the duplicate is being forwarded to the Attorney General’s Department for advice.



The case has been adjourned to July 6, 2020.





