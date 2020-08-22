Politics of Saturday, 22 August 2020

Source: Daily Mail

Ivor Greenstreet, two others eye CPP flagbearer slot

2016 presidential candidate for CPP, Ivor Kobina Greenstreet

Three persons are contesting to become flagbearer of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) as the party holds its presidential primaries on Saturday, August 22, 2020.



The party will also elect national executives on the same day.



The aspirants include, Ivor Kobina Greenstreet, the 2016 presidential candidate for the party, Bright Akwetey a private legal practitioner and Dr. Divine Ayivor, a pastor with the Seventh Day Adventist church.



Acting National Youth Organizer of the CPP, Nabila Alhasan Basire told the CNR that but for a limited time the two elections could have been held separately.



“All is set for the Convention People’s Party National Delegates Conference. This is the first time the party will be holding a joint congress to elect the Flagbearer as well as national officers. This is because of the time we have found ourselves in because we are left with a short period for the elections,” Nabila Alhassan explained.



He also cautioned all delegates to adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols during the election.



The party initially set August 15 to elect both national and presidential candidates but had to reschedule to August 22 due to the celebration of the Homowo in some parts of Accra.



Some members of the party earlier this year secured a court injunction against the congress which was planned for March 2020.



The plaintiffs in their statement of claim prayed the court for an order declaring the 2019 Regional elections of the party conducted and championed by Hajia Hamdatu Haruna and James Kobina Bomfeh, legally and constitutionally flawed.





