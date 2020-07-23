Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 23 July 2020

Source: GNA

Investigator ordered to appear in court

Court. File photo

The Abeka District Court has ordered the police investigator in the Ofankor tenant murder case to appear in court on the next adjourned date of August 3.



The case investigator was not in court when the court enquired on Wednesday.



According to the Magistrate, Mrs Adwoa Achama Ofosu, the case investigator needed to explain certain matters to the court.



The court also counselled the relatives of the deceased that the police were still gathering information.



"If the Attorney General’s Office has not contacted you yet, it does not mean nothing is going on. I will urged you to continue to remain calm”.



Chief Inspector Stephen Ahialey, the prosecutor, told the court that there was no fresh issue in respect of the matter as the Police had forwarded a duplicate docket to the Attorney General's Office for advice.



“Duplicate docket and the autopsy report on Benjamin Okyere, the musician and a tenant who was allegedly murdered by his landlord over rent payment at Ofankor, has now been forwarded to the Attorney General’s office for advice,” the Prosecution stated.



The accused person, Stephen Nana Kamkam, a businessman, who has been remanded into Prison custody, was not in court when the case was called.



Kamkam was picked up by the police when he allegedly shot and killed Okyere, his tenant, over rent on May 25, this year.



Also known as Nii Kojo Konim Obio-Cyhoera, the accused has provisionally been charged with the murder of Benjamin Okyere, a musician. His plea has been preserved by the Court.



The Prosecution earlier said the deceased was a musician who lived at Ofankor Spot-M and Kamkam, his landlord, who was into real estate, also resided in the same area.



Prosecution said two years ago, the deceased rented an apartment from the accused but the tenancy expired on May 24, this year.



He said Okyere opted for renewal of the tenancy agreement, which Kamkam accepted, but later changed his mind and therefore asked Okyere to vacate the apartment.



Prosecution said on the afternoon of May 25, Kamkam took his loaded pump action gun, hired a taxi and went to the residence of Okyere.



On reaching the venue he called Okyere at the gate and requested that he handed over the keys to the apartment to him.



Prosecution said the deceased, who knew the behaviour of Kamkam, had earlier called one John Bosco Kotah, a police officer friend, on phone to go to his aid.



He said when Kotah arrived, he saw Kamkam in possession of the weapon so he got scared and rushed to Okyere’s room to call another police friend on phone to assist them.



Chief Inspector Ahialey said by then, the deceased was at the main gate with the accused and without any provocation Kamkam opened fire and shot Okyere four times at close range.



He said when Kotah heard the gun shots, he came out of the room only to see the accused running away and he chased Kamkam to a distance but being scared the accused might harm him, he returned to attend to Okyere.



Prosecution said Okyere was rushed to Anecja Hospital at Tantra Hills and later sent to the Achimota Mile 7 Police Station where a formal complaint was lodged.



He said Okyere was subsequently rushed to the Police Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.



Chief Inspector Ahialey said a team of policemen, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police, George Asare, proceeded to the crime scene and saw blood splattered at the entrance of the main gate.



Four spent AA cartridges were retrieved at the scene and the accused was later arrested at his residence at Ofankor Spot-M.



Two pump action guns, loaded with seven and eight rounds of cartridges, respectively, were found in his room.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.