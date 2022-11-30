If you'll not praise Bawumia for what he has done for NPP, stop insulting him – Ken Agyapong told

Politics of Wednesday, 30 November 2022

The Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mohammed A. Baantima Samba, has berated the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, for his attack on Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



Baantima Samba said that the vice president does not deserve the comments being made against him by the MP because of his importance to the NPP.



According to him, Dr. Bawumia played a very vital role in the NPP's victory in the presidential elections in 2016 and 2020, and can only be praised for his diligent work.



"I strongly condemn his unprovoked attacks on the vice president whose efforts and sacrifices contributed hugely to returning the NPP twice into office, with its attendant benefits to Kennedy, myself and many party people across the country.



"If his likes would not honour the vice president for his work for our party, they should not be attacking him unprovoked," he said.



"For a man seeking to lead a noble party like the NPP, Kennedy's conduct and pronouncements must mirror what the NPP is noted for: respect, decorum, dignity, and civility in speech," he added.



The Assin Central MP chastised Dr Bawumia for the country's economic hardship, particularly the depreciation of the Ghana cedi, which he claimed cost him a lot of money.



He suggested that the vice president, because of the poor performance of the economy and previous statements he made, should not be the one leading the NPP into the 2024 elections.



"When your fundamentals are weak, the exchange rate will expose you. When you were making that statement, the exchange rate was GH¢4.20p. On Friday, it was GH¢15.00 to a dollar.



"What message do you want to give to Ghanaians again? Let me tell you; I'm telling you this straight; I'm saying all these things because of [something]…from March this year to August this year, through the exchange rate, I lost $12 million," Kennedy Agyapong said in a viral audio in GhanaWeb's possession.



He also threatened to shut down the presidential campaign of the vice president if he is not treated fairly in the flagbearer race of the NPP.



