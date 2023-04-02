I've been told 85% of soldiers at Burma Camp support my presidential bid – Ken Agyapong

Politics of Sunday, 2 April 2023

New Patriotic Party flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has stated that he is currently the only politician in Ghana whose ambition resonates with the ordinary Ghanaian.



According to the Assin Central Member of Parliament, even members of the Ghana Armed Forces are in full support of his bid to become president due to his history and contribution towards the welfare of the army.



“Ghana is hard but soldiers are saying that ‘Kennedy Agyapong, do not listen to anyone asking you to resign from the contest because you will win the 2024 election.’ Why are soldiers asking me not to resign? Because I am the only man in the history of Ghana who has taken $6 million from his own pocket to build a cardio and dialysis centre at the 37 Military Hospital.



“I am the only politician who has five fish ponds each spanning one kilometre at Atwima Kwanwoma in the Ashanti Region which I have gifted to the Ghana Armed Forces to be used in feeding soldiers. Because of that the soldiers ‘say we will reward you for the good you have done for us. If you don’t believe it, come to Burma Camp and conduct a survey, about 85% of soldiers will vote for you,” he told a group of NPP members in a campaign video shared by Oman Channel.



Kennedy Ohene Agyapong and some leading members of the NPP have declared their bids to contest the party’s flagbearership ahead of the 2024 presidential elections.



Some of his contenders include former Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



But speaking to the party supporters in the video sighted by GhanaWeb, Kennedy Agyapong stated that he remains the only viable candidate in the NPP capable of defeating former President John Dramani Mahama who is deemed the ‘presumptive’ flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress.







