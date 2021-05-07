I have been asked to stay home for 30 days – Captain Smart

General News of Friday, 7 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Godsbrain Blessed Captain Smart says he has been asked by the management of Angel FM to stay home for 30 days due to pressure from within the corridors of the NPP administration.



According to him, some members of the NPP administration were not happy with his pointing out to the government some ills within the country; that he was using his show to put the government on its toes.



Smart told Paul Adom-Otchere on Good Evening Ghana on Thursday monitored by GhanaWeb: “I am not afraid, I am not worried, I am not perturbed, I am not disturbed, I am a happy man, I am enjoying my family, and the thirty days they say I should stay home, thank God mehn, I will be very happy.”



He stressed that he has been asked to resume on June 4, 2021, but that will be a decision he will take based on a discussion that he will have with his wife.



It emerged that some powers that be had impressed on the owner of Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN), Kwaku Oteng, to take the Director of Operations at ABN off air over an editorial segment of his morning show dubbed “Fa ba wo so” during which he talks about pertinent issues happening in the country.



It appears that some members of the incumbent party were not happy about Captain Smart’s bold speech. Therefore, in order for him to stop speaking truth to power, then he must be asked to go off air for one month.



The story was first announced by Franklin Cudjoe, the President of IMANI Africa on Thursday, May 6, 2021, in a tweet.



Cudjoe wrote: “Had a worrying conversation with Captain Smart moments ago. His boss has asked him to go off air for a while as a result of undue pressure that has been piled on him by 'high-ranking officials in government'.



“Captain Smart's crime is that his usual critical commentary on national affairs is making government unpopular. Really? I hope it is not some overzealous politicians who made those calls. Either way, it paints a gravely intolerant picture. #Fixitnow!”







