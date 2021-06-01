Captain Smart joins Media General

General News of Tuesday, 1 June 2021

After leaving Angel FM under very controversial circumstances, and then setting up Smart TV, news just coming in indicates that Captain Smart has got a new home at Media General.



In a 3news.com story, it announced, “Captain Smart has joined Media General after announcing his resignation from his previous media house.



“He was unveiled on the New Day show on TV3, Tuesday, June 1.



It continued that, “He will be hosting the Morning show on Onua FM/TV from Monday to Friday.”



Early last month, the outspoken presenter was suspended by his former employer over some comments he made during one of his shows that were deemed to have been insulting to the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



Captain Smart, however, retorted that the decision to suspend him had arisen as a result of pressure on his boss by some persons in the corridors of government who felt slighted by his usual criticism of the government’s failures.



Owing to the circumstances surrounding his suspension, Captain Smart after establishing his own media brand had given public indications of an unlikely return to Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN).



On Friday, May 28, the radio presenter arrived at a decision on his future with ABN as he announced he was not returning to the media organisation.



According to the outspoken anti-corruption campaigner, he was not going to be able to stop his criticism of the government over its failures if he were to ever return to Angel FM and thus urged his employer to convert his suspension into a dismissal.



“I initially said I wanted an extension to my political suspension but Dr (Kwaku Oteng) I am grateful for the opportunity, please sack me. I am not coming back. I beg you in the name of God the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit please sack me because I am not coming back... You have not wronged me and I have no issues with you but what you told me yourself was that I was making somebody unpopular and so I should be suspended. If I come back, I am not going to cook kokonte or banku?”



“It is the same thing I was doing that I will be coming back to continue. I cannot be changed because I know what some of the forefathers of this land have come to me in my dreams to tell me and so I am not going to change until Ghana becomes better for the lives of the youth to also be better. Maybe if I come back, they will collapse your business so I won’t come back,” he said.



